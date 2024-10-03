DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for THOR Industries (NYSE:THO)

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark began coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.80.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $109.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.44. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.64%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

