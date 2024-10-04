Q4 2025 Earnings Forecast for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Issued By Zacks Research

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.92. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $21.72 per share.

TMO has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $600.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $609.63 and a 200 day moving average of $582.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

