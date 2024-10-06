Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Oragenics stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.45. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.