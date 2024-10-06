Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Oragenics stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.45. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oragenics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.