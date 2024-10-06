United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:UNFI opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 393.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 69,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

