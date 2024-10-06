BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $149.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $139.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.70.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $128.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 1-year low of $88.84 and a 1-year high of $129.91.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,218 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 499,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in RPM International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RPM International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

