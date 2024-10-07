Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCK shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

Teck Resources ( TSE:TCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.