Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCK shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
