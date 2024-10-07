Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells $77,387.50 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $77,387.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $265.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.97 and its 200 day moving average is $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.56.

View Our Latest Report on MDB

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.