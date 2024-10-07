Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells $77,387.50 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $77,387.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MongoDB Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of MDB stock opened at $265.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.97 and its 200 day moving average is $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.56.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
