Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $50.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

TWST opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $41,182.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,873.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $45,400.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,261.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $41,182.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,873.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,232 shares of company stock worth $1,834,749. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

