BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. BlackCardCoin has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One BlackCardCoin token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCardCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00252327 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin’s genesis date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,985,456 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.39160212 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,158,129.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCardCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCardCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.