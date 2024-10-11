Boeing (NYSE:BA) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -9.970–9.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.8 billion-$17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.4 billion.
Boeing Stock Up 3.0 %
BA stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.02. 8,882,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,067. The company has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.22. Boeing has a 52 week low of $146.26 and a 52 week high of $267.54.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boeing will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
