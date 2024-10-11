Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 503.1% in September

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 503.1% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

Shares of EBKDY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.82. 30,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,889. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on EBKDY

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.