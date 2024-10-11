iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 44,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 73,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 493,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

