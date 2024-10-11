Head to Head Review: Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) & Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT)

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Elutia and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elutia -261.08% N/A -159.96% Curis -468.18% -327.92% -68.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Elutia and Curis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elutia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Elutia currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Curis has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.96%. Given Curis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curis is more favorable than Elutia.

74.0% of Elutia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of Elutia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Curis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Elutia has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 3.32, indicating that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elutia and Curis”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elutia $24.99 million 3.64 -$37.66 million ($2.37) -1.58 Curis $10.16 million 3.01 -$47.41 million ($8.61) -0.60

Elutia has higher revenue and earnings than Curis. Elutia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Elutia beats Curis on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elutia



Elutia Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators. The company also develops CanGarooRM, a combination of the CanGaroo envelope with antibiotics, to reduce the risk of infection after surgical implantation of an electronic device. In addition, it provides ProxiCor for cardiac tissue repair and pericardial closure; Tyke, an extracellular material that is used in the repair of cardiac structures for neonate and infant patients; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature. Further, the company offers SimpliDerm, which uses human acellular dermal matrices for tissue repair and reconstruction in various applications, such as sports medicine, hernia repair, trauma reconstruction, and breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomy. It serves hospitals and healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, independent sales agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Aziyo Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to Elutia Inc. in September 2023. Elutia Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Curis



Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. The company’s pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral, small molecule antagonist designated as CA-170 that selectively targets PD-L1 and VISTA; and CA-327, an oral, small molecule, TIM3/PD-L1, which is a molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and TIM3. It has collaboration agreement with Genentech Inc., or Genentech and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, or Roche, for the commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway antagonist for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma, or BCC; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and also licensed four programs under the Aurigene collaboration, including emavusertib. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

