Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 33,829 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.35.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

