Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 123,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Down 0.2 %

CCJ stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 117.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.