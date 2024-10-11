Private Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,620,000 after buying an additional 298,003 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,968,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,886 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,838 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,259,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after purchasing an additional 194,624 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,186,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.89 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

