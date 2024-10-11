Towerpoint Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after acquiring an additional 98,743 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1,453.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 798,883 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 659,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,745,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,618,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 472,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 30,539 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:ILCG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,911. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.05. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $85.26. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

