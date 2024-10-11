Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

Get Huntsman alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntsman

Huntsman Stock Performance

Huntsman stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,269. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. Huntsman has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $27.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 44.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.