Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 27 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $532.71. 5,429,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,766. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $533.43. The company has a market cap of $482.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $512.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

