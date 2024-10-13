SALT (SALT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

SALT (SALT) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.35 million and $1,165.57 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008250 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014533 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,810.25 or 1.00037488 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000974 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01572947 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $32.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

