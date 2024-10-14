FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Up 60.3% in September

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,621,600 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the September 15th total of 1,011,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.1 days.
FIBRA Prologis Trading Up 2.7 %
FBBPF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.53. 2,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,278. FIBRA Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.
FIBRA Prologis Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FIBRA Prologis
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.