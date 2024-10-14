Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 357,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Integra Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integra Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Integra Resources worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ITRG traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.02. 51,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,250. The company has a market capitalization of $90.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.43. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integra Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

