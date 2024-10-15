9,302 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KVUE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.