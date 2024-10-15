ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,355 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,098,000 after buying an additional 927,271 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,569,000 after buying an additional 617,516 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,973,000 after acquiring an additional 383,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,464,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NOBL stock opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.15. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.