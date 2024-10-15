China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Update

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,845,600 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the September 15th total of 30,621,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,401.1 days.

China Tower Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHWRF opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. China Tower has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Get China Tower alerts:

About China Tower

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.