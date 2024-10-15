Fifth Third Securities Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $245.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.65 and its 200 day moving average is $224.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $177.54 and a one year high of $247.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

