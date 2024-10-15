Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Northway Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NWYF opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. Northway Financial has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $31.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63.

Northway Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th.

Northway Financial Company Profile

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, provides various financial products and services in New Hampshire. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

