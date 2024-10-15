Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

