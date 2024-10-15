Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $669,326,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $509.72 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $526.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.88.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.86.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

