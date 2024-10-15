Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGG. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

