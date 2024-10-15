Sivia Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ambev by 25.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ambev by 37.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ambev by 12.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 26.1% during the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Ambev by 23.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.05. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

