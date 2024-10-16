Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 485057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $664,188.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at $227,836.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,773.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $664,188.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,836.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,188. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $676,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $347,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

