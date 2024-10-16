Short Interest in Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Expands By 16.7%

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 41,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Finance of America Companies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

NYSE FOA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 15,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.08. Finance of America Companies has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Finance of America Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finance of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

