Chubb’s (CB) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.37.

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

Chubb stock opened at $287.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $205.64 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,881 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $106,975,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $93,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

