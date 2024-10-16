Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director W. Barry Girling Sells 30,000 Shares

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report) Director W. Barry Girling sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$10,350.00.

Silver One Resources Stock Down 4.2 %

CVE SVE opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 21.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Silver One Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$92.77 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Silver One Resources alerts:

About Silver One Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.