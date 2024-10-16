Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director W. Barry Girling Sells 30,000 Shares

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report) Director W. Barry Girling sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$10,350.00.
Silver One Resources Stock Down 4.2 %
CVE SVE opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 21.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Silver One Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$92.77 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.57.
About Silver One Resources
