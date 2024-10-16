Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) Insider Grant Davey Buys 1,439,492 Shares

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey bought 1,439,492 shares of Frontier Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$215,923.80 ($144,915.30).
Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, Grant Davey acquired 1,235,919 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$158,197.63 ($106,172.91).
- On Friday, October 4th, Grant Davey bought 3,000,000 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$351,000.00 ($235,570.47).
Frontier Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Frontier Energy Company Profile
Frontier Energy Limited, a renewable energy company, engages in the development of a large scale integrated renewable energy facility in Australia. It develops the Bristol Springs solar project located in the southeast of Perth, Western Australia; and the Waroona Solar project that comprises 868 hectares located near the town of Waroona in the South West of Western Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Energy
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- What is a Special Dividend?
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.