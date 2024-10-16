ORG Partners LLC Invests $116,000 in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 604,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 161,740 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 67,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1782 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

