Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CFO Adam Scott Levy Sells 10,757 Shares

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $145,972.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,108.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.93. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 40.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 257,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 74,074 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 60.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 532,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

