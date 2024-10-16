ORG Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.14. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

