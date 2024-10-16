National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Bought by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of National Research worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. CWM LLC grew its position in National Research by 889.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 860.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Research in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRC opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $464.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

