Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKD. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.31. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,271,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,774,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 5,897,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $28,961,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,159,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,194,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 907,157 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

