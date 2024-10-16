Nervos Network Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $681.37 million and approximately $44.73 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

