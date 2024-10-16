M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 994 ($12.98) and last traded at GBX 980 ($12.80), with a volume of 14964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 928 ($12.12).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.32) price objective on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

M.P. Evans Group Trading Up 5.6 %

M.P. Evans Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 888.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 864.25. The company has a market cap of £517.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.23 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,106.38%.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company operates through Plantation, Property, and Other segments. It produces and sells crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

