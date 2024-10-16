Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn Sells 60,000 Shares

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn sold 60,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total transaction of C$40,200.00.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of PKT stock opened at C$0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.60, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.97. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PKT shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James downgraded Parkit Enterprise from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

