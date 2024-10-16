Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $898,000 Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average is $79.80.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

