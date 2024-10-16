NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $63.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

