Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.