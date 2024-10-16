Bill Few Associates Inc. Invests $209,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Old Republic International from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

