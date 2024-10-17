Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in September

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.1 days.

Atos Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. Atos has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

