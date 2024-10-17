Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in September

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.1 days.
Atos Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. Atos has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $8.53.
Atos Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atos
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.