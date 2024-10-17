Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Update

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,143,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 15,497,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.0 days.

Air Canada Trading Up 5.1 %

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Air Canada has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 188.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

